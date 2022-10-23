The West Virginia football team fell behind and never recovered in a dominating 48-10 road loss to Texas Tech.

The Mountaineers fell to 3-4 on the season and and WVSports.com takes a look back at what unfolded in our weekly feature The Day After.





HOT:

Nothing. This was as disappointing of an all-around effort as West Virginia has strung together in the past few years. The offense failed to do anything positive, while the defense showed some fight at times but was unable to get off the field in critical situations. The Mountaineers entered this game looking for some momentum but struggled mightily and was unable to generate anything of note in this embarrassing road loss to a Texas Tech team that was playing its third string quarterback.