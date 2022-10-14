HOT:

The ground game. West Virginia rushed for 217 yards against the Bears, the most they've surrendered all season, without their leading rusher. Redshirt sophomore Tony Mathis turned 22 carries into 163 yards and 2 touchdowns as he displayed a decisive and physical rushing style. This was exactly the performance that the Mountaineers needed against a team that prides itself on stopping the run.

The offensive line. You simply don't run the ball as well as West Virginia did without the offensive line doing its part and that they did. The Mountaineers were able to get movement up front and helped pave the way to chunks of yards on the ground while not allowing a sack in the passing game. This unit has played well all season, but this might have been the best performance to date.

Kaden Prather. The sophomore stepped up as the leading receiver in this game and made a number of difficult contested catches. He finished with 8 grabs for 109 yards and a touchdown and showed exactly why so many are excited about his future.