The same issues that have plagued West Virginia did so again in this one as Texas Christian administered a thorough thumping in a 98-67 loss that maked the fifth straight to open Big 12 play for the Mountaineers. There's little more to add as WVU continues its spiral that, of now, shows no end in sight with No. 7 Kansas on the horizon. We plow through the aftermath in The Full 40.

HOT AND NOT

HOT

Beetle Bolden. A second straight appearance here for the guard. Bolden had a pair of turnovers, but hit for 15 points. This makes the HOT section largely because there wasn't much else. How bad has it gotten? Bolden missed 8 of his 15 shots and 4 of 5 three-pointers. He fouled out late, but was WVU's leading scorer. He also had three rebounds and three assists.

Wes Harris. Harris scored 13 points and went 5-for-111 from the floor. He also had five rebounds but turned the ball over four times in just 25 minutes.