Texas Tech turned West Virginia's former identity on the Mountaineers, forcing 22 turnovers and getting a dozen more shots as the Red Raiders capitalized on multiple missed WVU chances for an upset in a 62-59 final. We break it down in The Full 40.

HOT AND NOT

HOT

Lamont West's offense. The game-high 22 points on 6-of-9 shooting with four threes. The dead-on spot up trey from deep off a feed from Jermaine Haley late when West Virginia trimmed Tech's lead from five to two to stay in the game. The 6-for-8 from the line in e game in which most of the team struggled. When West's mechanics are solid and he gets a spot-up look, he's as good of a shooter as there is for West Virginia. West also hit the boards hard again, tallying seven rebounds, and that, along with his defensive length and disruption, at least partially offset four turnovers.

Wes Harris' defense. Harris harassed Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver for much of the game until foul trouble caught up with the forward. Harris helped limit Culver to one shot and zero points in the first half (Harris had just one foul at the break), but ultimately yet another technical and four other fouls led to Harris' disqualification with 8:42 left and Tech holding a four-point lead. Harris picked up three fouls in nine seconds at approximately the 16:41-32 mark in the second half, and that largely affected how West Virginia could defend Culver.