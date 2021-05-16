Tight end evolution continuing with West Virginia football 2021 class
West Virginia wanted to get more in the tight end room.
So, the Mountaineers coaching staff did just that on the recruiting trail. The program signed a pair at the position at the early signing period with Victor Wikstrom from Sweden and Treylan Davis from Ohio.
Both of which enrolled for spring football.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news