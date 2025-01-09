Top CB transfer Coats picks West Virginia

Coats, 5-foot-10, 173-pounds, is coming off a season where he earned All-Mountain West First Team honors after starting all 13 games.

The West Virginia football program has added a major piece to the secondary with a commitment from Nevada transfer cornerback Michael Coats.

The Mississippi native led the team with both 17 passes defended and 4 interceptions and also recorded a total of 41 tackles. He played 850 total snaps and graded out at 80.4 according to Pro Football Focus, including an elite coverage grade of 87.0.

In his first season with the Wolfpack Coats appeared in 10 total games and recorded 13 tackles, 5 passes defended and an interception while playing a total of 285 snaps.

Prior to that Coats spent time at East Central C.C. where he appeared in 21 games and recorded a total of 47 tackles, with 6 pass breakups, 5.0 sacks and 4 interceptions as a productive piece across the board.

Coats did not play football in high school.

West Virginia jumped into the mix for Coats once he entered the transfer portal Dec. 27 and set up a visit to Morgantown Jan. 8 where he was able to see the program. Along with the Mountaineers, he held offers from Mississippi, Mississippi State and a long list of other programs.

Coats has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

Coats joins South Alabama cornerback Jordan Scruggs and Jacksonville State cornerback Derek Carter.

WVSports.com will have more with Coats in the near future.