Rivals.com has teamed with Pro Football Focus and as part of that, we can provide incredibly detailed statistics on the West Virginia football team. Today, we take a look at how the true freshmen graded out against Penn State. We will be tracking this all season and updating after each game. In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the true freshmen Mountaineers performed to date as well as statistics.

But first, an explanation from PFF on how the grading scale works: PFF grades each player on every play from -2 to +2 based on their performance, with 0 representing an 'expected' play. Catastrophic mistakes, like a game-ending interception, are graded at the low end, while exceptional plays, like a perfect deep throw, are at the high end. Each game is graded by two analysts, with a Senior Analyst resolving any discrepancies. Grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of experienced NFL coaches. Afterward, the grades are adjusted based on game context (e.g., player position, quarterback's dropback depth) and converted to a 0-100 scale. Season grades are not just averages; they account for consistency—performing well over multiple games is rated higher than a single standout performance. Grades may fluctuate throughout the week as the review process continues, with final grades locking once all reviews are complete.

Game 1: Penn State: Total Snaps 4 | Grade of 51.8 Farmer saw only a total of four snaps in his debut and touched the ball just once for a two-yard run. The explosive wide receiver did see the field though in a game against high-level competition and will factor into the plans on offense moving forward.