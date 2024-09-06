in other news
Podcast: Putting Penn State to bed and giving a quick Albany preview
New Podcast Episode Previewing UAlbany vs WVU
You might remember these Great Danes when they were WVU football targets
WVSports.com takes a look at which Albany players were once recruited by WVU.
The effort is there, but corrections are key for the West Virginia defense
Identify it. Fix it. Move onto the next one.
West Virginia DL Fatorma Mulbah growing in his role
Fatorma Mulbah didn’t know anything about the game of football when he first arrived in the states.
Newcomer of the Week: Josiah Trotter
The WVSports.com Newcomer of the Week is West Virginia linebacker Josiah Trotter.
in other news
Podcast: Putting Penn State to bed and giving a quick Albany preview
New Podcast Episode Previewing UAlbany vs WVU
You might remember these Great Danes when they were WVU football targets
WVSports.com takes a look at which Albany players were once recruited by WVU.
The effort is there, but corrections are key for the West Virginia defense
Identify it. Fix it. Move onto the next one.
Rivals.com has teamed with Pro Football Focus and as part of that, we can provide incredibly detailed statistics on the West Virginia football team.
Today, we take a look at how the true freshmen graded out against Penn State. We will be tracking this all season and updating after each game.
In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the true freshmen Mountaineers performed to date as well as statistics.
But first, an explanation from PFF on how the grading scale works:
PFF grades each player on every play from -2 to +2 based on their performance, with 0 representing an 'expected' play. Catastrophic mistakes, like a game-ending interception, are graded at the low end, while exceptional plays, like a perfect deep throw, are at the high end.
Each game is graded by two analysts, with a Senior Analyst resolving any discrepancies. Grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of experienced NFL coaches.
Afterward, the grades are adjusted based on game context (e.g., player position, quarterback's dropback depth) and converted to a 0-100 scale. Season grades are not just averages; they account for consistency—performing well over multiple games is rated higher than a single standout performance.
Grades may fluctuate throughout the week as the review process continues, with final grades locking once all reviews are complete.
Game 1: Penn State: Total Snaps 4 | Grade of 51.8
Farmer saw only a total of four snaps in his debut and touched the ball just once for a two-yard run. The explosive wide receiver did see the field though in a game against high-level competition and will factor into the plans on offense moving forward.
Game 1: Penn State: Total Snaps 5 | Grade of 59.5
Sammarco made a move during fall camp after arriving in the spring and was able to make his way onto the field for five plays in the season opener. He was used as a run blocker on four of those, with another set as a pass blocker but his size and developing skill set could help him find his way onto the field despite experience ahead of him.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe