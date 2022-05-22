Transfer CB Ajayi finds right combination at West Virginia
West Virginia wanted to find an experienced option in the cornerback room and the program was able to do that by securing the pledge of Colorado State transfer Rashad Ajayi.
Ajayi, 5-foot-11, 190-pounds, spent four seasons with the Rams appearing in 37 games during his time there and starting a total of 35 games.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news