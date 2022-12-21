West Virginia has already received a pair of transfer commitments this off-season but it appears that more could be on the way for the program and perhaps soon.

At least if you consider head coach Neal Brown as a solid reference.

“We have a couple guys that are committed from the portal. We got a couple other ones that haven’t publicly declared but they are committed as well,” Brown said. “I think as we continue through the next two weeks you’ll start seeing things where the student transfer athlete will release.”

The Mountaineers have already added transfer commitments from Kent State with cornerback Montre Miller and Kent State wide receiver and return specialist Ja’Shaun Poke already announcing but the football program has been aggressive when it comes to offering and recruiting players from the portal.

Both of those commitments will enroll at West Virginia at the mid-term in January and Brown expects that more of those prospects that plan to arrive at schools around that time should start announcing their selections in the coming days and weeks.

The program has already played host a number of others on visits.

Because the rules for transfers are different that means that decisions could be staggered. Transfers do not sign letters of intent, instead grant-in-aid which binds the school to the prospect but not the other way around. That means theoretically a transfer can sign multiple grants-in-aid if they choose.

The process becomes binding when the transfer athlete elects to enroll at the school they select which means that with the Jan. 9 date for enrollment at West Virginia approaching that process should pick up.

“That is when you will see some of the transfer people we are pursuing,” he added.

Expect the Mountaineers to place a strong emphasis on a number of positions and while the program has already filled at least one slot at cornerback and wide receiver, both of those spots remain a priority. Along with those two expect the Mountaineers to focus efforts on defensive linemen, offensive linemen, a pass catching tight end and perhaps even a kicker depending on how things unfold.

But with 8-12 spots remaining for transfers, expect the coaching staff to be somewhat picky.

“We have positions of need but we don’t have unlimited spots. It’s not a situation where you have all of these guys in the portal and you can just take everybody,” he said. “That’s not how it will work.”