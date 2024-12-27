Tulsa OL Walter Young Bear talks West Virginia choice

Young Bear, 6-foot-3, 319-pounds, corralled offers from Pittsburgh, North Carolina, Virginia, California, UCF, Liberty and Stanford but the Mountaineers were able to secure his commitment.

Tulsa offensive line transfer Walter Young Bear had several options once he entered the transfer portal, but West Virginia stuck out for a number of reasons.

A big reason for that was he had a former coach who played for head coach Rich Rodriguez and was able to get some insight into what to expect.

“I trust in the vision for next season. I was told that the offense is fun for an offensive lineman which is something I liked hearing,” he said.

Strength and conditioning coach Mike Joseph was another thing that stood out as well as the fan base.

“West Virginia has one of the most dedicated fan bases in college football,” he said.

Young Bear spoke with Rodriguez the most during his recruitment and the head coach expressed that he liked the fact the he was a former walk-on who developed into a scholarship player. At Tulsa, Young Bear started the last 14 games of his career at left guard and is expected to handle a role at guard in Morgantown.

And now, Young Bear is excited to finish his career in Morgantown.

“I’m so grateful to be a part of a school with such a rich history and a fan base such as West Virginia’s. I’ve been shown so much love over the past few days since committing, it means a lot in ways I’m not used to expressing,” Young Bear said.