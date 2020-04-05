Forecasting what could come in the next 48 hours in this current climate is difficult, forget trying to do it months in advance as in the case of the upcoming college football season.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the sports world to a halt and it’s unclear at this stage just how long that could last with the uncertainty surrounding all aspects of life.

It’s understood that circumstances definitely could change between now and then and it’s all guesswork at this point but for now the Big 12 Conference is looking at modeling for the fall around 60-90 days out.

It’s too early to tell if, or how, college football could be affected but is clear that the sport is a driver in many different aspects for the individual schools and the conference as a whole. That is no different for all of the other major leagues as well across America.

Ultimately, while sports are certainly an important cog in society – the games pale in comparison to what is unfolding across the nation with the outbreak of the coronavirus. Still looking at the impact of a fall without football is something to at least consider.

“It’s a driver from a popularity standpoint. It’s a driver for schools from a fund-raising standpoint. It’s a driver from a popularity standpoint. It’ a driver for schools from a fund-raising standpoint. It’s a big drive from a TV standpoint and it’s a big driver from a revenue standpoint,” said Bob Bowlsby, commissioner of the Big 12 Conference.

For now, it appears unlikely at best that schools in the Big 12 will resume any additional spring practices or hold any spring games but what about the fall?

Again, it’s difficult to project into the future and nobody is suggesting it will get to this point but there is no question that the loss of the sport altogether this fall would be felt in all aspects.

That’s because the largest portion of the television contract is based around the game as well as the largest sources of campus revenue.

“It’s a whole new ballgame if we find ourselves not playing football,” Bowlsby said.

But that is something that is far off and might not even be a bridge that has to be crossed. Currently the plan is to play the season out as scheduled.

However, if the games are played is it possible that it looks a little different this fall?

Could the suggestion that was made in basketball be played out in football stadiums across the country with the game going on as scheduled but zero fans in the stands?

That would satisfy the television aspect of things but obviously the environment around the game, an essential piece, would greatly suffer. It’s all hypothetical at this stage with so much that could change but it is something that could be considered if it comes to that.

“I suppose it’s possible that we could end up returning to some form of competition before we were comfortable with public assembly,” Bowlsby said. “Playing in front of no crowd.”

It’s a long way out but just some of the things to consider as this pandemic continues.