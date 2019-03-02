Winter Park (Fla.) athlete Marcus Clarke had an idea that schools would take notice of him on the football field after putting together an impressive junior campaign on both sides of the ball.

Clarke, 5-foot-11, 175-pounds, amassed over 1,000 yards receiving on offense while recording five interceptions on the defensive side flashing his speed and versatility. That play on the field has resulted in a string of early offers from Florida State, Troy, Kent State, Bowling Green and Liberty.

And now you can add West Virginia to the list.