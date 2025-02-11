West Virginia vs. BYU Computer Predictions

West Virginia hosts BYU on Tuesday as both teams look for a crucial win as they get closer and closer to the end of the regular season.

Computer models such as BartTorvik, BPI, and KenPom predict the matchup between both teams.

BPI — BPI gives West Virginia a 53.8 percent chance to win, with the predicted point differential set at 1.0 in favor of the Mountaineers. BYU is ranked 32nd in the latest BPI rankings, while WVU is ranked 48th.

BartTorvik — BartTorvik gives the Mountaineers a 61 percent chance to win on Tuesday night against the Cougars. The Mountaineers are projected to win by 2.7 points and the projected final score is 69-66 in favor of West Virginia. WVU is ranked 35th in the latest T-Rank rankings, while BYU is ranked 28th.

KenPom — West Virginia has a 63 percent chance to win against the Cougars according to KenPom, as the Mountaineers are projected to win 70-67. WVU is ranked 45th in the latest KenPom rankings, while BYU is ranked 37th.

Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday from the WVU Coliseum with the game set to be televised on CBSSports Network.



