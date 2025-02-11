Advertisement
Published Feb 11, 2025
West Virginia Mountaineers Football: Returning Career Snap Counts: Offense
circle avatar
Keenan Cummings  •  WVSports
Managing Editor
Twitter
@rivalskeenan

WVSports.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season, our team of writers will utilize PFF's stats, grades, and analytics to better inform West Virginia fans.

So here is who returns on offense for the 2025 season including transfers and the snaps they played in their careers.

Advertisement
Quarterbacks
*=Transferred into the program.
PlayerSnapsGames

Nicco Marchiol

423

19

Max Brown*

313

12

Jaylen Henderson*

248

9

Running Backs
*=Transferred into the program.
PlayerSnapsGames

Tye Edwards*

740

24

Jahiem White

705

25

Trae'Von Dunbar

3

1

Diore Hubbard

3

2

LJ Turner*

Wide Receivers
*=Transferred into the program.
PlayerSnapsGames

Jaden Bray

1,186

30

Oran Singleton*

823

21

Rodney Gallagher

750

26

Cam Vaughn*

646

17

Cyrus Traugh*

621

14

Jarod Bowie*

176

15

Jarod Bowie*

109

16

Jarel Williams

109

16

CJ Cole

46

6

Dom Collins

1

1

Tight Ends
*=Transferred into the program.
PlayerSnapsGames

Jacob Barrick*

614

25

Johnny Pascuzzi*

277

19

Jack Sammarco

91

12

Colin McBee

10

3

Offensive Line
*=Transferred into the program.
PlayerSnapsGames

Walter Young Bear*

1,116

22

Will Reed*

1,010

25

Xavier Bausley

952

20

Ty'kieast Crawford*

643

39

Landen Livingston

124

10

Kimo Makane'ole*

63

8

Nick Krahe

30

4

Wyatt Minor*

3

1

Robby Martin*

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe


•Like us on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and TikTok

Advertisement