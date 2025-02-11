Rapid recap: West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries

West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries addressed the media following the 73-69 loss to BYU. WVSports.com provides a summary of what was said.

--West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries said that their defense had issues in the second half and they made the wrong rotations and didn't keep the ball in front of them.

--Teams are going to try to take away Javon Small but he had 9 assists.

--The second half comes down to the defense again. They kept exchanging baskets and couldn't get the lead pushed up to double digits.

--BYU put a pick and pop five in and they had hurt them with it late so they decided to go small and switch it.

--DeVries said on the final possession they were switching everything and two guys went with the switch and he was open when he rolled.

--BYU put their pick and pop five in after their timeout down six. They had a really costly turnover and they scored and they gave it back in two possessions.

--It was a wide open three for Joe Yesufu on the drive and kick but it just didn't go in. They had Yesufu and Powell in the two corners and if they helped be ready to knock them down.

--Demin is a good player and is on a lot of draft boards. They did a good job on the first half but in the second half they got too aggressive. They were in the paint a lot more with two guys on the ball.

--Margins are always thin. That's why they have to have their defense carry them and for a game where their offense was rolling that's a game they should have put away but they didn't do that.

--West Virginia wants elite ball pressure and challenge ball handlers to their best ability and keep them in front. They want them tough and in the ball but have discipline, too.

--A few possessions it may have looked like Small was a decoy but he couldn't get the catch.

--There were several big plays they guarded great for most of the possession but give up a three late or two offensive rebounds.