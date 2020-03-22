News More News
Versatile Hattley excited over offer from West Virginia football

Hattley received his first power five offer from the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Cary (N.C.) Panther Creek athlete Chase Hattley wasn’t necessarily expecting his first power five offer from West Virginia to come when it did, but the recruiting process can be full of surprises.

Hattley, 6-foot-3, 206-pounds, was shocked when he received the word from outside linebackers coach Dontae Wright after talking with him for only around a week.

