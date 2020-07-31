Viera (Fla.) athlete Davis Mallinger has been committed to Central Florida since April but that hasn’t stopped the pursuit of other programs including West Virginia.

Mallinger, 6-foot-2, 175-pounds, has already collected offers from schools such as West Virginia, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Illinois and Rutgers just to name a few on top of his pledge to the Golden knights.

At this time nothing has changed with the status of his verbal, but he is admittedly keeping an open mind.