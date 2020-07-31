Versatile Mallinger keeping West Virginia football on radar
Viera (Fla.) athlete Davis Mallinger has been committed to Central Florida since April but that hasn’t stopped the pursuit of other programs including West Virginia.
Mallinger, 6-foot-2, 175-pounds, has already collected offers from schools such as West Virginia, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Illinois and Rutgers just to name a few on top of his pledge to the Golden knights.
At this time nothing has changed with the status of his verbal, but he is admittedly keeping an open mind.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news