Gibraltar (Mi.) Carlson athlete Ian Stewart has been busy of late.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound, two-way prospect has been visiting a number of programs as part of a bus tour with several other high profile players from the area.

That tour has taken him to a long list of places such as Ohio State, Penn State, Kentucky, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Ohio, Eastern Kentucky and more.

And another one of those stops resulted in an additional scholarship offer after he visited West Virginia.