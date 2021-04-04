Versatility is keyword for West Virginia safety room
Even with the departure of Tykee Smith, West Virginia has the type of problem that college coaches want to have when it comes to the safety room.
The Mountaineers have more starter-level talent than actual spots on the field. Two of three starters return from a year ago with Alonzo Addae and Sean Mahone set to reprise their roles.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news