Virginia Union DB Davis adds name to West Virginia commitment list

Davis, 5-foot-10, 195-pounds, spent three seasons with the Panther where he is coming off a season where he recorded 56 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 7 sacks and a pair of interceptions earning first-team all-conference honors at the nickel back position.

The West Virginia football program has added a commitment from Virginia Union defensive back Will Davis.

Over the course of his time at Virginia Union, Davis had a total of 115 tackles, 25 tackles for loss 9 interceptions, 4 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles as a two year starter.

The Virginia native took an official visit to West Virginia Jan. 10 and saw enough during the visit to commit to the Mountaineers giving the program another versatile box defensive back.

Davis entered the transfer portal Dec. 21.

Davis has one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

WVSports.com will have more with Davis in the near future.