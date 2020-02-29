It’s the calm before the storm, so to speak.

Football recruiting is currently in a newly instituted dead period which essentially spans the entire month of February lasting from nearly the beginning of the month all the way through its conclusion.

During a dead period, college prospects are not permitted to have any face-to-face contact with coaches which eliminates any campus visits as well as any assistants swinging by schools. Of course, the dead period still allows contact between coaches and prospects but no visits are allowed.

So therein lies a drastic shift. That’s because February used to be a prime month for junior day events with the Mountaineers even holding two of those last year. This year obviously the recruiting calendar shifted the bulk of those events to December and January with five during that span.

In total, roughly 70+ prospects that previously held or has since received an offer from the Mountaineers have been on campus as part of those events.

That is a lot of talent and significantly ahead of the pace from last year which saw only a total of six prospects offered in the next class being on campus by the start of February.

But things aren’t done yet. The Mountaineers are set for their next junior day event March 7, which coincides with the basketball program set to host No. 1 Baylor. It will be the perfect opportunity for the coaches not only to get more talented prospects on campus but to highlight just a taste of the game day environment that setting can provide to prospective athletes looking at the football program.

It’s early but already several key prospects have identified that they are expected to make the trip to Morgantown as part of the event and that is again a positive for the football program.

For some of those expected to make the trip it will be the second, third or fourth time that they’ve already been on campus even further strengthening the bonds between the prospects and the coaching staff, which is critical at this stage of the process.

CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF PROSPECTS VISITING

West Virginia is already ahead of the pace on last year’s class, one that finished No. 28 in the nation, which didn’t even have a single commitment until March 4 last year. This class already has secured three pledges and is heavily involved with a host of others that have high interest.

Along with junior days, spring practice always brings additional visitors to campus and with that set to begin in the coming weeks those are even more opportunities for players to make their way to Morgantown. That in turn increases the chances to add to the class.

It might be a dead period now, but things are set to come alive soon in short order.