West Virginia just ended its season but it's never too early to look to the future and what the Mountaineers have returning on the court next year.
As part of our look ahead series, WVSports.com takes a look at the potential starting five for next season and some of the pieces off the bench.
So without further adieu, here we go.
POINT GUARD:
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news