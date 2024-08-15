PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
West Virginia adding size, versatility on DL in 2025 class

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan
The West Virginia football program added a key piece to the 2025 recruiting class in Cleveland Heights (Oh.) defensive lineman Brandon Caesar and filled a major need on the defensive front.

The Mountaineers already had three commitments in the fold in Nashville (Tn.) Lipscomb Academy 2025 defensive lineman Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise 2025 defensive end Taylor Brown and Huntingtown (Md.) 2025 defensive lineman Evan Powell but Caesar was a strong addition.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder, chose the Mountaineers over a long list of scholarship offers including Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Southern California, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Iowa, Cincinnati and a number of others.

That showcases the quality of player that the Mountaineers landed in Caesar who had become a priority for the program since they first extended a scholarship offer in January. The thing here is that Caesar is a true defensive end with impressive potential along with a great physical skill set.

That should pair well with what is already in the fold especially when you throw Coconut Creek (Fla.) Monarch 2025 pass rusher Romando Johnson in the mix.

Johnson has a nice frame at 6-foot-4, 240-pounds, and the agility to rush off the edge in a standup role if asked to do so. He is an athletic option rushing the passer and is equipped with a toolbox of maneuvers to get there. His speed gives offensive tackles trouble off the edge and makes him an intriguing fit in the Mountaineers scheme. But he also has the strength to beat the opposition inside

Leonard-Jean Charles is a massive option at 6-foot-4, 305-pounds, that has flexibility. He is a powerful lineman who has impressive length and is able to use that strength to go through the opposition at times in order to close running lanes and bring ball carriers to the ground.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect also possesses excellent size and is a player who is likely destined for the interior but is athletic enough to move around to different spots on the front if need be.

Both Brown and Powell are prospects that haven’t scratched the surface on their potential. Both have the types of frames with Brown at 6-foot-4, 250-pounds and Powell at 6-foot-4, 245-pounds to add weight and could move to different positions.

Brown is a powerful lineman who has impressive length and is a prospect who is likely destined for the interior but is athletic enough to move around to different spots on the front if need be. Possesses good strength and once he is able to get his hands on a ball carrier usually takes them to the ground. He has a good motor and plays to the whistle which is a quality that is critical up front.

Powell is effective against the run and has the quickness to get in the backfield. He is athletic enough to create issues for offensive tackles off the edge but strong enough that he can be effective in multiple spots.

Each of these players have the desired size that West Virginia wants on the defensive line and that ability to move around to multiple spots lets the coaches mix and match them as they continue to develop.

“Part of that is style. Part of that is the defensive change,” defensive line coach AJ Jackson said. “I do err on the side of a bigger player.”

