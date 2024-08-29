The West Virginia basketball program has added a late commitment from a big in Abraham Oyeadier.

Oyeadier, 6-foot-9, 210-pounds, is an athletic big man that does his work on the defensive end and has shown the ability to score the basketball at the rim although still developing in that area.

He averaged 10.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks last season.

An active shot blocker and rebounder, Oyeadier fills the need of what the Mountaineers were looking to add leading up to the season as a big body in the front court.

Oyeadier attended AOSS Prep in California after starting his career at Balboa School and will step into a depth role at the jump when he arrives in Morgantown. He is a native of Ghana.

Nelson Hernandez was the primary contact for Oyeadier to close out his addition.

Related: WVU announces the signing of transfer forward Haris Elezovic

The addition becomes the 11th off-season addition for the Mountaineers this off-season and brings the total number of scholarship players to a dozen ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Oyeadier joins Fresno State transfer Eduardo Andre and Illinois transfer Amani Hansberry as potential options for West Virginia in the front court this coming campaign.

WVSports.com will have more with Oyeadier in the near future.