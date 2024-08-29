PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
ago basketball Edit

West Virginia adds commitment from forward/center Abraham Oyeadier

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

The West Virginia basketball program has added a late commitment from a big in Abraham Oyeadier.

Oyeadier, 6-foot-9, 210-pounds, is an athletic big man that does his work on the defensive end and has shown the ability to score the basketball at the rim although still developing in that area.

He averaged 10.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks last season.

An active shot blocker and rebounder, Oyeadier fills the need of what the Mountaineers were looking to add leading up to the season as a big body in the front court.

Oyeadier attended AOSS Prep in California after starting his career at Balboa School and will step into a depth role at the jump when he arrives in Morgantown. He is a native of Ghana.

Nelson Hernandez was the primary contact for Oyeadier to close out his addition.

The addition becomes the 11th off-season addition for the Mountaineers this off-season and brings the total number of scholarship players to a dozen ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Oyeadier joins Fresno State transfer Eduardo Andre and Illinois transfer Amani Hansberry as potential options for West Virginia in the front court this coming campaign.

WVSports.com will have more with Oyeadier in the near future.

----------

