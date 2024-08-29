PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
basketball

WVU announces the signing of transfer forward Haris Elezovic

Vernon Bailey • WVSports
Publisher
@WVSportsDotCom
Publisher of WVSports.com

West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries has officially announced the signing of Haris Elezovic, a 6-foot-8, 240-pound senior forward from Sherbrooke, Quebec.

"We are excited to welcome Haris to our basketball program," DeVries said. "Haris will bring great versatility and another veteran presence to our front court. We are looking forward to integrating Haris to our team and West Virginia University."

Elezovic comes to WVU after a standout season at Laval University in Quebec, where he started 29 of 31 games. He averaged 12.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, shooting 44.9 percent from the field. Notably, he posted a career-high 26 rebounds against UQAM and played a key role in Laval's U Sports national championship run.

Prior to Laval, Elezovic spent the 2022-23 season at McGill University, averaging 13.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game while shooting 47.3 percent. He recorded highs of 28 points and 22 rebounds and achieved 12 double-doubles during that season.

In summer games, Elezovic had impressive an impressive outing with 17 points and 11 rebounds against Florida State. Additionally, he had 12 points and 11 rebounds against Vermont, and 15 points and 13 rebounds against Oregon.

During his time at McGill in 2021-22, Elezovic averaged 8.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, with season highs of 22 points and 18 rebounds.

Over his career, Elezovic has scored 906 points (11.8 ppg) and 727 rebounds (9.4 rpg) across 77 games, shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 68.9 percent from the free throw line. He has also added 129 assists and 62 steals.

Elezovic has been named to the CIS and RSEQ All-Rookie Team in 2021-22, RSEQ Rookie of the Year in 2021-22, RSEQ Ken Shields Nominee in 2023-24, RSEQ First Team All-Star in 2023-24, and RSEQ Second Team All-Star in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

He attended Vanier College during high school.

