West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries has officially announced the signing of Haris Elezovic, a 6-foot-8, 240-pound senior forward from Sherbrooke, Quebec.

"We are excited to welcome Haris to our basketball program," DeVries said. "Haris will bring great versatility and another veteran presence to our front court. We are looking forward to integrating Haris to our team and West Virginia University."

Elezovic comes to WVU after a standout season at Laval University in Quebec, where he started 29 of 31 games. He averaged 12.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, shooting 44.9 percent from the field. Notably, he posted a career-high 26 rebounds against UQAM and played a key role in Laval's U Sports national championship run.

Prior to Laval, Elezovic spent the 2022-23 season at McGill University, averaging 13.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game while shooting 47.3 percent. He recorded highs of 28 points and 22 rebounds and achieved 12 double-doubles during that season.

In summer games, Elezovic had impressive an impressive outing with 17 points and 11 rebounds against Florida State. Additionally, he had 12 points and 11 rebounds against Vermont, and 15 points and 13 rebounds against Oregon.

During his time at McGill in 2021-22, Elezovic averaged 8.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, with season highs of 22 points and 18 rebounds.

Over his career, Elezovic has scored 906 points (11.8 ppg) and 727 rebounds (9.4 rpg) across 77 games, shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 68.9 percent from the free throw line. He has also added 129 assists and 62 steals.

Elezovic has been named to the CIS and RSEQ All-Rookie Team in 2021-22, RSEQ Rookie of the Year in 2021-22, RSEQ Ken Shields Nominee in 2023-24, RSEQ First Team All-Star in 2023-24, and RSEQ Second Team All-Star in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

He attended Vanier College during high school.