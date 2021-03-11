WVSports - West Virginia adds Penn State LB transfer Dixon

West Virginia needed to find a linebacker with multiple years remaining and the Mountaineers have done just that by adding Penn State transfer Lance Dixon. Dixon, 6-foot-2, 220-pounds, appeared in nine games this past season after redshirting in his first with the Nittany Lions. He recorded 10 tackles, 2.5 for loss and 1 forced fumble but elected to enter the transfer portal which led him to Morgantown.

The former Rivals.com four-star should have four years of eligibility remaining and was highly recruited out of high school before pledging to Penn State. A Michigan native, Dixon fills a need for the Mountaineers at linebacker and the program now will have four scholarships remaining in the 2021 class. It is expected that he will be immediately eligible. WVSports.com will have more on this news.

Got the world in my eyes . . . #takemehome pic.twitter.com/ZpRo0N08rO — Ace ¹ᵏ (@Lance__Dixon) March 11, 2021