West Virginia is going to play football at the annual Gold-Blue game on April 27.

So, there’s no need to worry for those who make the trek to Morgantown to see things play out on the artificial turf and get their first look at this year’s edition of the Mountaineers. That much is a certainty.

“We’re going to play some football, but our fans deserve to see our team and our players like it too,” head coach Neal Brown said.

But the sixth-year Mountaineers head coach is also looking at some creative ways to make the event fun for those of all ages, especially the younger crowd of fans. As the father of a nine-year-old himself, Brown is looking at ways that would keep those around that age or under entertained.

West Virginia wants to treat the spring game as a celebration and have fun with it in the process.

“Let’s do something fun. We got a couple really good ideas especially around getting our young people involved,” Brown said.

West Virginia is looking at ways to get young fans on the field and do some things in order to make the experience worthwhile and special for the entire family.

“We’re also going to do some competitions and get some people involved and do things that will make our fans want to bring their young people,” Brown said.

The goal is to make the event a different experience than the traditional game day because in those settings fans aren’t permitted on the field or have the opportunity to meet and talk with the players. This way, fans can get to know the players under the helmets.

That’s important everywhere but especially at a place like West Virginia where the football program represents the state and needs to be accessible to their fan base.

“How can we do some things in the spring game that maybe makes a family that maybe can’t afford to come or a family that wants to have an experience meeting a player, talking with a player? How can we make this a special deal?” Brown said.

West Virginia is expected to release the details in the near future, but the game is set for noon inside Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

However, prior to that West Virginia will have activities available for fans in the Almost Heaven Village from 9-11:30 a.m. which includes inflatables, yard games, exclusive poster giveaways, balloon artists/face painting, photo opportunities and appearances from the Mountaineers, spirit squad and Musket.

A kick-off concert by Huey Mack will also be held between the light blue and teal parking lots from 10:30-11:30 a.m. prior to the start of the Gold-Blue game.