West Virginia assistant Frazier issues statement

West Virginia associate head coach Chester Frazier released a statement.

The assistant coach who only spent one season in Morgantown was officially hired as the associate head coach at Virginia Tech.

Frazier, who arrived in Morgantown last season when head coach Darian DeVries was hired coming over from Illinois.

Frazier joined the Illini program in 2021 with over a decade of high major experience under his belt. It also was a return to his alma mater where he was the starting point guard for Illinois from 2006-09.

During his time at Illinois, the basketball program won a share of the 2022 Big 10 championship and the 2024 Big 10 Tournament title while advancing to the Elite 8.

Before his stop in Champaign as a coach, Frazier was the associate head coach at Virginia Tech for two seasons and spent seven at Kansas State as an assistant. A native of Baltimore, Frazier is known as a dynamic recruiter and flashed that in year one.

Frazier is under contract with the Mountaineers through the 2026 season with a salary of $575,000 but issued this statement.

"What a year. This was probably my most rewarding year as a coach. We got a lot out of this group and they gave us everything they had," he wrote. "A group that was fun to be around and coach."

Frazier then thanked the players, staff, administration and fan base.

"To the Mountaineer fans - you guys are the best! Thanks for your undying loyalty and love for WVU! You guys made my family feel welcomed and we will always be appreciative! Wish we could have finished what we started but I'm sure you guys will be great," Frazier wrote. "With love, Fraz."