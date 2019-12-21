YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Despite a shaky first half performance, No. 25 West Virginia (10-1) extended its win streak to three games with a 75-64 road victory over Youngstown State (7-6) Saturday afternoon.

The Mountaineers got out to an early 8-2 lead, but Youngstown State would battle back and the two teams went back-and-forth.



A three-point play by Oscar Tshiebwe gave West Virginia a 15-12 lead at the 14:29 mark in the first half and a three-pointer by Miles McBride later on gave the Mountaineers an 18-14 advantage.



Youngstown State was shooting well from three-point range during the first half and tied the game up two different times with a three-pointer. The Penguins later took a 26-25 lead with a three and free throw from Jelani Simmons.



The Penguins continued to gain more momentum and were able to capitalize off West Virginia’s offensive struggles and miscues.



With Youngstown State leading by a score of 36-31 late in the first half, West Virginia cut its deficit down to just a point thanks to a jump shot from Jermaine Haley and breakaway dunk from Chase Harler.



But the Penguins would extend their lead to three points with a jumper from Darius Quisenberry at the halftime buzzer, putting the score at 38-35 in favor of Youngstown State.

