WVSports - West Virginia basketball freshman Isaiah Cottrell out for season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men's basketball freshman Isaiah Cottrell will miss the remainder of the 2020-21 season after sustaining a torn Achilles tendon in his left leg. The injury occurred during the first half of the WVU-Northeastern game on Dec. 29.

"Everyone associated with Mountaineer Basketball is saddened by the news that we received on Isaiah," coach Bob Huggins said. "Isaiah is a great teammate, a wonderful kid and a hard worker who will do everything asked of him to get back to 100 percent and back on the court."

Cottrell, a 6-foot-10 forward from Las Vegas, has played in all 10 games, averaging 1.6 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.

The former Rivals.com four-star recruit was starting to see more time in the rotation for the Mountaineers and brought an element to the big room that wasn't on the roster. He was the most skilled of that group and could pass, handle and shoot the ball.