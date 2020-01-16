News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-16 10:56:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

West Virginia basketball has to do little things to become great

The West Virginia Mountaineers basketball team has a lot of elements that could make them a tough-out in the tournament.
The West Virginia Mountaineers basketball team has a lot of elements that could make them a tough-out in the tournament.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia is certainly a good basketball team.

Now sitting at 14-2 and playing a suffocating brand of half-court defense, the Mountaineers are in a much different place than they were last year.

Never was that more apparent than against TCU, as the Mountaineers ran away with an 81-49 win over the Horned Frog. It was fitting that it occurred almost a year to the day when TCU ran away with a 98-67 win in Fort Worth that served as a rock bottom low point in a season full of them.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}