West Virginia is certainly a good basketball team.

Now sitting at 14-2 and playing a suffocating brand of half-court defense, the Mountaineers are in a much different place than they were last year.

Never was that more apparent than against TCU, as the Mountaineers ran away with an 81-49 win over the Horned Frog. It was fitting that it occurred almost a year to the day when TCU ran away with a 98-67 win in Fort Worth that served as a rock bottom low point in a season full of them.