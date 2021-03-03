WVSports - West Virginia basketball has two games left, with plenty to determine

West Virginia had its share of chances to topple Baylor but ultimately fell 94-89 in overtime. Any hopes of securing a first-place finish in the Big 12 Conference are now out the window, but what scenarios still remain for the Mountaineers over the final two games?

There’s nothing that can be done about the Baylor game, but what comes next will be critical in determining where this team fits not only in the league picture but in regard to the NCAAs.

It’s a message that didn’t escape head coach Bob Huggins once the game had ended.

“We can still finish second in the league, but we’ve got to take care of business. We’ve got to concentrate on TCU and after that Oklahoma State, who is playing extremely, extremely well,” Huggins said. “We’ve got to grow up. We can’t let one loss turn into three.”

The Mountaineers will close out in Morgantown March 4 against TCU and then March 6 against Oklahoma State. At 10-5 in the league, West Virginia currently is in sole possession of second place in the conference and the easiest route to that is simply win both of those games.

Regardless of what else unfolds in the six other games across the league landscape if West Virginia can win both games they will finish the season as the second-place team. That’s not a bad consolation prize despite the fact that the any hopes of a regular season crown is gone.

But if West Virginia can’t win both games, that is where it gets interesting.

Even one loss will ensure that the Mountaineers can’t finish second because Kansas is currently sitting at 12-6 in the Big 12 after beating Baylor in their conference finale. The Mountaineers could at best be 11-6 if they lose another game, which would prevent them from losing another and finishing second.

It doesn’t guarantee Kansas will be second if Oklahoma State wins out, but it does guarantee that it won’t be the Mountaineers if they can’t find a way to win both.

Outside of those two options which are concrete regardless of the other results across the league, there are a lot of possibilities that come into play depending on the outcome of other contests.

Those six other games remaining are Baylor at Oklahoma State, Texas at Oklahoma, Iowa State at Texas Tech Thursday and then Texas Tech at Baylor, Texas at TCU and Iowa State at Kansas State where those games will be played between Saturday and Sunday.

So, let’s look at the results with each outcome. You can throw out the Iowa State and Kansas State matchup because those two teams are locked into the final two seeds.

Looking at the teams in competition, Kansas is done at 12-6 and will finish second unless Oklahoma State beats both Baylor and West Virginia to close things out. Oklahoma State is currently 10-6 and could finish anywhere from second if they win out to fifth depending on results.

Texas is currently 9-6 and has games against Oklahoma and TCU which could put them all the way up to third if the Mountaineers drop a game or further down the totem pole if they lose.

Just looking at the scenarios the Mountaineers could finish third, fourth, fifth or sixth depending on what else unfolds with the other results depending on if they drop one or both games.

But most importantly, West Virginia can’t control what happens with other teams only what happens with itself. That makes the TCU game the most important of the season to date.

“Definitely you have 24-hour rule whether you win or lose you can’t dwell on it too long. We start getting ready for TCU and it’s getting to crunch time,” sophomore guard Deuce McBride said. “We’ve got to get that game and move on.”