West Virginia basketball lands commitment from JUCO big Bell

Bell selected the Mountaineers over fellow finalists East Tennessee State, Oakland and Sam Houston State while also receiving interest from others.

Bell, 6-foot-10, 280-pounds, started talking with the West Virginia coaching staff after the Mountaineers displayed interest during the NJCAA tournament led by head coach Bob Huggins. Things only continued to blossom from there leading to a scholarship offer and then official visit this past weekend.

West Virginia continues to remake the roster and took another step towards that with a commitment from Moberly Area C.C. (Mo.) big man Jimmy Bell .

That trip culminated with a commitment to the Mountaineers giving the program a big-bodied post presence that plays with a physical element and high motor. This past season Bell averaged 9 points and 9.1 rebounds per contest for his junior college team while shooting 59-percent.

“They like my physical toughness, how hard I play and my ability to block shots,” he said.

Bell had developed not only a strong relationship with Huggins but lead recruiter Erik Martin and that played a pivotal role in his decision to select the Mountaineers.

The Saginaw, Michigan native started his career at St. Louis before transferring to the junior college level after an injury to his foot. During his time at St. Louis, Bell appeared in 50 games for the Billikens, averaging 3.1 points and 2.6 rebounds on 49-percent shooting.

He has two seasons of eligibility remaining and is a more physical compliment in the post to what the Mountaineers have already brought in during the 2022 recruiting class.

Along with West Virginia, Bell also listed East Tennessee State, Sam Houston State and Oakland as the other three schools that were considered his finalists.

Overall, Bell is the seventh new commitment joining River Grove (Ill.) Triton College forward Patrick Suemnick, Bryn Mawr (Pa.) Harcum College center Mohamed Wague, Scott Depot (W.Va.) Teays Valley Christian School guard Josiah Davis, Cleveland (Oh.) Richmond Heights forward Josiah Harris, South Carolina guard transfer Erik Stevenson and Iowa point guard transfer Joe Toussaint.

West Virginia now has one open scholarship remaining in the 2022-23 class.

WVSports.com will have more with Bell in the near future.