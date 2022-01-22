West Virginia basketball must learn to finish close
The term ‘layup’ can be a little misleading in the game of basketball due to the traffic around the rim.
But West Virginia simply didn’t finish against Baylor time after time going 7-22 close to the basket in a 77-68 loss to the Bears.
That was especially evident in the second half, as multiple players had opportunities but couldn’t get the ball into the basket and this isn’t an isolated incident to this season.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news