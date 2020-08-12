West Virginia offered a pair of 2022 in-state prospects from Teays Valley Christian Boys Prep and WVSports.com caught up with head coach Travis Tarr for a look at their skill sets and recruitment.

Center Jerome Beya, 6-foot-9, and point guard Josiah Davis, 6-foot-3, both received offers from the Mountaineers after the program has been keeping a watchful eye over the last year.