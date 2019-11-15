West Virginia improved to 2-0 on the season with a 68-53 road win over Pitt (2-2) in the Backyard Brawl Friday night.

Oscar Tshiebwe got West Virginia on the board first to give the Mountaineers a 2-0 lead. The score would stay like that for over a minute until Tshiebwe scored in the paint to extend West Virginia’s lead to 4-0.



Prior to Tshiebwe’s layup, Jermaine Haley picked up two fouls in less than a minute which put him on the bench and Taz Sherman in his place. Pitt’s Terrell Brown also committed two early fouls and was sent to the bench.



Pitt didn’t get on the board until the 16:35 mark when Ryan Murphy converted a three-point play to cut West Virginia’s lead in half.



A three-pointer from Emmitt Matthews gave the Mountaineers a 9-3 advantage, but the Panthers would go on a 7-0 run to take a one-point lead over the Mountaineers at 10-9.



The Mountaineers were able to take a seven-point lead later on during the first half with the help of a pair of three-pointers from Sean McNeil and back-to-back baskets from Tshiebwe, putting the score at 23-16.



McNeil’s first three-pointer also ended a field goal drought for West Virginia that lasted over five minutes.



With West Virginia leading, 31-24, Pitt closed the first half on an 11-5 run, but the Mountaineers still held a one-point lead going into the locker room.

