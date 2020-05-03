News More News
West Virginia basketball returning bigs give reasons for excitement

Tshiebwe and Culver are set to give the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball a formidable front court.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Oscar Tshiebwe has made his decision and will return to West Virginia for a sophomore season.

That means that the Mountaineers front-court should be in-tact for a second season with Tshiebwe running alongside junior Derek Culver in the post. That is on top of seven other players returning from last year’s team and a trio of high-profile recruits to give the Mountaineers a lot of reasons to be excited.

It’s early and there still is a recruiting spot to fill if head coach Bob Huggins chooses to do so but the Mountaineers are being listed in almost every pre-season poll at this stage with some toward the higher end of those rankings. That is certainly a good start.

But what does this mean for a team that is coming off a 21-10 season even with the youth?

