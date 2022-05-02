West Virginia basketball roster full, but is the fix done?
West Virginia is now technically full when it comes to the scholarship allotment for the 2022-23 basketball roster. But will it remain that way?
That’s the burning question as the Mountaineers look to piece together what next year’s edition of the hoops team is going to eventually look like. The coaching staff has certainly been busy adding eight new players to the five returning members of the team.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news