 WVSports - West Virginia Basketball Scholarship Distribution Chart
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-14 10:58:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

West Virginia Basketball Scholarship Distribution Chart

Where does the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program stand in regards to scholarship totals?
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

A look at where the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program stands with its current scholarship numbers broken down by class.

West Virginia 2020 Basketball Scholarship Distribution Chart
Position Incoming Freshman Freshman Eligibility Sophomore Eligibility Junior Eligibility Senior Eligibility

Point Guard (2)

Josiah Davis



Joe Toussaint


Guard (4)



Kobe Johnson


Seth Wilson


Erik Stevenson


Kedrian Johnson

Forward (5)

Josiah Harris

James Okonkwo


Jamel King

Patrick Suemnick


Emmitt Matthews

Power Forward (3)



Mohamed Wague

Tre Mitchell


Jimmy Bell


Class Total:

2

2

4

3

3

Grant Total:

14/13
*Sitting out due to NCAA transfer rules, ^Has an additional year of eligibility, +Does not count against the scholarship limit

----------

