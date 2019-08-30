West Virginia opens the 2019 football season over the weekend but when it comes to the recruiting trail it’s another sport altogether that’s at the forefront.

The Mountaineers basketball program will host several key official visitors over the weekend as Bob Huggins attempts to put together the pieces that will make the 2020 recruiting class.

Scotland (Pa.) Scotland Performance Institute forward Jalen Bridges is a familiar name in basketball circles in the state after spending his high school career at nearby Fairmont. The Rivals.com four-star prospect elected to reclassify into the 2020 class and spend a season at prep school which has garnered him attention from a long list of schools due to his versatility on both ends of the floor.