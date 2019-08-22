West Virginia basketball transfer Osabuohien a master of the little things
Arkansas transfer Gabe Osabuohien does the little things.
The things that while they might not show up on a stat sheet at times, make the difference in basketball games more often than not.
And he does them quite well.
The 6-foot-8 forward is a rugged defender, deflects passes, attacks the glass and isn’t afraid to take a charge as he led his team in that department over the past two years.
