West Virginia big man Culver looks to solve Oklahoma puzzle
West Virginia junior big man Derek Culver has hit double-figures in every game but four this season.
Each of those he has scored at least seven points with one major outlier.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news