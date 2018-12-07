West Virginia Camping World Bowl Decision Tracker
With the Camping World Bowl set for Dec. 28 against Syracuse, West Virginia has several players that will have decisions to make on whether they plan to play in the game.
This will keep track of players that have indeed announced their intentions on if they'll play in the game and what the fall out will be with what's left on the roster.
This will be Updated as decisions are made in the coming days and weeks.
So without further adieu.
The decision: Will not play
The grade: Pro Football Focus graded Cajuste as the top linemen on West Virginia's team at 77.3
The details: West Virginia will be without their starting left tackle in the Camping World Bowl after Cajuste announced his decision that he would not be playing in the game. Cajuste started a total of 31 games over the course of his career and was designated as a first-team All-Big 12 selection with his efforts this past year.
The fall out: The natural assumption is that either redshirt junior Kelby Wickline will slide into the left tackle spot as he did when Cajuste was ejected against Texas earlier in the year or the Mountaineers elect to slide over redshirt junior Colton McKivitz to left and insert Wickline into the vacant spot at right. Regardless, there is an easy solution despite the fact that the Mountaineers will be without an all-conference talent on the blindside.
