West Virginia cornerback Montre Miller has entered the transfer portal.

The graduate transfer spent only one season with the Mountaineers after transferring over from Kent State but was limited to just one game after being injured in the opener against Penn State. He recorded three tackles.

Miller was granted a waiver in the off-season and participated in spring practice with the Mountaineers but elected to enter the transfer portal following its completion.

The South Carolina native has one year of eligibility remaining.