West Virginia CB Miller enters transfer portal
West Virginia cornerback Montre Miller has entered the transfer portal.
The graduate transfer spent only one season with the Mountaineers after transferring over from Kent State but was limited to just one game after being injured in the opener against Penn State. He recorded three tackles.
Miller was granted a waiver in the off-season and participated in spring practice with the Mountaineers but elected to enter the transfer portal following its completion.
The South Carolina native has one year of eligibility remaining.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan