If you’ve followed the West Virginia basketball program you couldn’t help but get a familiar feeling in the second half against TCU.

The Mountaineers led at halftime and by as many as eight during the first ten minutes of the second frame but TCU battled back to take the first lead of the ballgame. The visitors stretched that advantage to 55-51 with under 10-minutes to play which forced head coach Bob Huggins to use a timeout.

West Virginia had been here before, in fact quite often during a stretch that had seen them drop seven games in a row and 14 of the last 15 contests overall. The Mountaineers were able to build leads only to watch them slip away in the second half leading to disappointment.