Published Oct 19, 2024
West Virginia completes Mountaineer Mantrip ahead of Kansas State game
circle avatar
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
Staff Writer

West Virginia football took part in their weekly Mountaineer Mantrip ahead of their game against Kansas State.

Kickoff for the game is set. for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on FOX. WVU is 3-3, 2-1 Big 12, and Kansas State is 5-1, 2-1 Big 12.

----------

