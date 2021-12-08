West Virginia downs UCONN
With a handful of luck, West Virginia downed No. 15 UCONN Wednesday, 55-51.
With Sean McNeil back in the starting lineup coming off an injury, he scored the game's first two baskets as the Mountaineers surged ahead to an early lead.
But a skid not too long after threatened to change that. The Mountaineers struggled to find the bottom of the basket midway through the first half, allowing the Huskies to briefly take the advantage.
The two teams traded time out front, but it was West Virginia who would enter halftime clinging to a 32-29 lead.
The Mountaineers continued to hold the lead, thanks to strong play from McNeil and Taz Sherman, but their progress slowly grinded to a halt.
Seven minutes into the second half, Huskies guard R.J. Cole sank two critical three pointers, giving UCONN back the lead. A few minutes later, the Mountaineers would tie the score again.
Much like in the first half, the teams traded the lead down the home stretch. West Virginia took the lead late, and after hitting a handful of free throws late, was able to come out on top.
Stat Attack
McNeil, in his return from injury, scored 15 points in 40 minutes.
Sherman led the Mountaineers, finishing with 23 points.
Gabe Osabuohien led the Mountaineers with seven rebounds.
Up Next
West Virginia (8-1) hosts the Kent State Golden Flashes (4-3) on Sunday, with tipoff scheduled for 4 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN 2.
