STATE COLLEGE, PA – West Virginia didn't have enough in the second half and fell on the road to No. 7 Penn State 38-15 Saturday night.

It was the first meeting between the longtime regional rivals since 1992 and in front of a crowd of 110,747 the Mountaineers battled to keep things in striking distance but didn't have enough to upend the Nittany Lions inside Beaver Stadium as they were outscored 24-8 in the second half.

West Virginia received the ball first after the Nittany Lions deferred to the second half and after gaining 19-yards on the ground were forced to punt.

That pinned Penn State at their own 6, but it would only take 4 plays for the home team to strike with a 72-yard touchdown toss off a play-action to KeAndre Lambert-Smith to give Penn State an early 7-0 lead.

After another punt by the Mountaineers, Penn State would take over again deep in their own territory but again was able to effectively run the football and bring it to midfield but the defense would generate a stop and force their first punt of the game.

The Mountaineers would move the football into the red zone on their next possession aided by a fourth and one at midfield and then a 37-yard pass to Devin Carter. From there, the offense would take the football into the end zone for a touchdown by CJ Donaldson to tie things up at 7-all.

The Nittany Lions would waste little time getting the ball into West Virginia territory with a good blend of both runs and the short passing game. After another big connection for 30-yards to Lambert-Smith on a third down would set the offense up in the red zone, the drive would be capped off by a two-yard touchdown run by Nick Singleton to give Penn State a 14-7 with 9:10 left before halftime.

The Mountaineers would move the ball into Penn State territory on the ensuing possession but after gambling on fourth down from the Penn State 43-yard line Greene misfired on an easy ball to Traylon Ray across the middle which would have moved the sticks and kept the drive alive.

Penn State would move the ball right outside the red zone, but the defense would stiffen and a 38-yard goal attempt would sail wide right to keep the score at 14-7 with 2:05 left in the half. After a three and out, the Nittany Lions would have one last opportunity to add to their point total but for the second time in the quarter would miss a field goal attempt, this time from 34-yards.

That would send the game into halftime at 14-7.

West Virginia would open the second half with a three and out of the Penn State offense but would return the favor with one of their own that set the Nittany Lions up at their own 44-yard line with the score still set at 14-7.

This time the Nittany Lions would make West Virginia pay with an 11-yard touchdown toss to Lambert-Smith in the back of the end zone off play action to take a 21-7 edge. On the drive, the Nittany Lions traveled 56-yards in only 7 plays to take a two score lead.

The Mountaineers would put a drive together on the outskirts of the red zone but would fail to convert on fourth down and give the ball back to Penn State with 2:54 left in the third quarter. Penn State would tack on a field goal to take a 24-7 edge at the start of the fourth quarter to give them control of the contest.

After another failed fourth-down attempt with a botched trick play, Penn State would take the ball back at the the Mountaineers 42-yard line with 10:26 left. The Nittany Lions would tack on another touchdown on the ensuing drive to Malik McClain to give them a commanding 31-7 lead with just 7:32 left.

Greene would cap off a touchdown drive late in the contest to take the score to 31-13 and then the Mountaineers would add a two-point conversion on a shovel pass to Donaldson to make it a 16-point game with 3:34 remaining.

After an unsuccessful onside attempt, Penn State would take the ball down for another touchdown to close the door with six seconds remaining.

The Mountaineers (0-1) now will return home this coming weekend looking to even their record against Duquesne with kickoff set for 6 p.m.