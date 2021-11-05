Redshirt junior tight end T.J. Banks was awarded the offensive blue-collar honor for his efforts against Iowa State and that type of performance must be the standard moving forward.

That’s because redshirt junior Mike O’Laughlin, the starter at the position, will miss the remainder of the season due to a lower extremity injury.

It’s an unfortunate blow for the Illinois native considering that he had just started playing the best football of his career after overcoming another injury in camp.