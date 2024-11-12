Advertisement
Published Nov 12, 2024
West Virginia Football Bowl Projections After Week 11
Vernon Bailey  •  WVSports
After their win at Cincinnati, West Virginia stands at 5-4 with three regular-season games remaining. This weekend the Mountaineers will host Baylor.

Each week, we'll review bowl projections from various publications.

Here are the latest bowl projections for West Virginia from multiple sources after nine games.

PublicationProjected BowlOpponentDate

Action Network

Armed Forces Bowl

Minnesota

December 27

Athlon Sports

Liberty Bowl

Vanderbilt

December 27

CBS Sports

Rate Bowl

Nebraska

December 26

College Football Network

Rate Bowl

Rutgers

December 26

College Football News

Liberty Bowl

Vanderbilt

December 27

ESPN - Kyle Bonagura

Gasparilla Bowl

Virginia Tech

December 20

ESPN - Mark Schlabach

Liberty Bowl

UCONN

December 27

USA Today

First Responder Bowl

Boston College

January 3

247 Sports

Liberty Bowl

Vanderbilt

December 27

The Sporting News

Rate Bowl

Michigan State

December 26

Projection Sports

Armed Forces Bowl

Memphis

December 27

KSL Sports

Independence Bowl

Army

December 28

