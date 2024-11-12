West Virginia Football Bowl Projections After Week 11

After their win at Cincinnati, West Virginia stands at 5-4 with three regular-season games remaining. This weekend the Mountaineers will host Baylor.
Each week, we'll review bowl projections from various publications.
Here are the latest bowl projections for West Virginia from multiple sources after nine games.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe